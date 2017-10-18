Quantcast

DOUGLAS WALTER SCHOOLFIELD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Partial verdict -- Abuse of discretion A jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted Douglas Schoolfield, appellant, of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited ...

