DOUGLAS WALTER SCHOOLFIELD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure -- Partial verdict -- Abuse of discretion A jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted Douglas Schoolfield, appellant, of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited ...