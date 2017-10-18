FORT MYER CONSTRUCTION CORP., et al. v. BANNEKER VENTURES, LLC, et al.

Share this: Email

Contracts -- Breach -- Reprocurement costs Appellee Banneker Ventures, LLC (“Banneker”), as general contractor under a construction contract with Montgomery County Department of Transportation (“MCDOT”) to remove the existing roadway and replace the utilities over a stretch of Dale Drive in Silver Spring, Maryland (the “Project”), entered into a subcontract with Fort Myer Construction Corporation (“Fort ...