FORT MYER CONSTRUCTION CORP., et al. v. BANNEKER VENTURES, LLC, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2017

Contracts -- Breach -- Reprocurement costs Appellee Banneker Ventures, LLC (“Banneker”), as general contractor under a construction contract with Montgomery County Department of Transportation (“MCDOT”) to remove the existing roadway and replace the utilities over a stretch of Dale Drive in Silver Spring, Maryland (the “Project”), entered into a subcontract with Fort Myer Construction Corporation (“Fort ...

