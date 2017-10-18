Quantcast

JONATHAN BAILEY, et ux. v. CHARLES BERMAN, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2017

Torts -- Motor torts -- Contributory negligence This appeal arises out of a motor vehicle accident in which the Appellant, Jonathan Bailey, suffered personal injuries. Bailey challenges the circuit court’s denial of his motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict on the grounds that the court improperly submitted the issue of his contributory negligence to the jury. Read ...

