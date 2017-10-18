Kim Schatzel | Towson University

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2017

schatzel-kim-towson-uTowson University President Kim Schatzel has been chosen to represent Colonial Athletic Association institutions on the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum.

Schatzel the first female representative from the CAA and the first leader of a Maryland institution to sit on the forum. She will work alongside her fellow leaders to provide strategic insight to the NCAA Division I Board of Directors on challenges and opportunities in intercollegiate athletics.

