Kim Schatzel | Towson University

Towson University President Kim Schatzel has been chosen to represent Colonial Athletic Association institutions on the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum.

Schatzel the first female representative from the CAA and the first leader of a Maryland institution to sit on the forum. She will work alongside her fellow leaders to provide strategic insight to the NCAA Division I Board of Directors on challenges and opportunities in intercollegiate athletics.

