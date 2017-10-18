Manhunt underway after 3 killed at Maryland office shooting

Share this: Email

EDGEWOOD — A gunman opened fire at a Maryland office park on Wednesday morning, killing three co-workers and wounding two others, authorities and the business owner said. A manhunt was underway for 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince , who was considered armed and dangerous. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Prince shot his victims with a handgun about 9 a.m. ...