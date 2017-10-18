Quantcast

Woodlawn security facility reaches $135,000 settlement with EEOC

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 18, 2017

A Virginia-based security services firm settled a federal lawsuit for $135,000, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced today. The lawsuit alleged MVM Inc. ceased to accommodate a Muslim employee after he complained of racial and religious harassment at the company's Woodlawn facility. MVM had been accused by the federal agency for violations of the ...

