Commission recommends Nance’s removal from Baltimore bench

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 18, 2017

  The Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities on Wednesday recommended Baltimore City Circuit Judge Alfred Nance be removed from the bench immediately. The commission, in a 21-page opinion, concluded comments made by Nance from the bench were "undignified, discourteous, disparaging and demeaning" and demonstrated "a pattern of serious violations of the Maryland Code of Judicial Conduct that strike ...

