Park Home inks deal with Continental Realty Corp.

Locally owned boutique furniture store Park Home has signed a lease with Continental Realty Corp. for space at the 186,000-square-foot Park Plaza shopping center in Severna Park. The store is expected to open by the end of October. Park Home will be joining tenants, such as JoAnn Fabrics, Five Below and Noodles & Co., at the ...