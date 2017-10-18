Quantcast

The Acclaim in Germantown for sale

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 18, 2017

The Acclaim, a 143-unit affordable housing development in Germantown, is on the market. Built in 2000, The Acclaim provides a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,004 square feet. Amenities include fitness center, clubhouse and swimming pool. Greysteel has been hired as the exclusive agent for the sale of the property, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo