TRACY BROWN-RUBY v. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2017

Worker's compensation -- Expert testimony -- Causal connection This appeal arises out of a claim before the Maryland Worker’s Compensation Commission (the “Commission”). In 2013, Tracy Brown-Ruby, appellant, filed a claim for workers’ compensation benefits against Montgomery County (the “County”), appellee. She alleged that a work-related injury to her knee that had occurred on April 12, ...

