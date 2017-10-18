Quantcast

WSC/2005 LLC, ET AL. v. TRIO VENTURE ASSOCIATES, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff October 18, 2017

Contracts -- Arbitration award -- Petition to vacate This consolidated appeal involves an arbitration settlement agreement that was reached between the parties in the midst of a multi-week jury trial in April 2005. Under the terms of a Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA), appellants bought appellees’ interest in a joint venture that owns commercial office buildings ...

