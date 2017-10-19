ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLIC REAL ESTATE AUCTION

B3 zoned, Completely remodeled office building

w/ample parking, setting on .41 acre, high traffic count

Inspection 1 hour prior or appointment

SAT. NOVEMBER 11 @ 11:30AM

3009 Abingdon Rd.

Abingdon MD, 21009 (Harford County)

Valuable property .41 acre,with 2 story office building, reception room w/countertops and cabinets, large waiting or conference room w/ kitchenette, large office on 1st floor, 2nd floor 2 large offices,1 full and 1 half handicap bath, new interior and exterior, new heat and central air, windows, roof, front entrance, brick paver walkway, new handicap access ramp w/entrance, large parking area w/ handicap parking, new sidewalks, rear entrance to basement all insulated, new circuit boxes, all inspections and fire marshal approved. Room for garage or shed, in high traffic count area. Located between Walgreens and Boyle Buick.

Terms: $15,000.00 down day of sale in cash or cashiers check, 3.5% buyer fee, being sold as-is, time is of the essence, full terms sale day. Settlement on or before 50 days from sale date.

Goins Auctions Service

Real Estate-Estate liquidations-Farms-Commercial-Equipment

Serving Harford-Cecil-Balt. counties

James Goins, Auctioneer, 410-652-3055