Quantcast

Late cancer diagnosis leads to $465,000 Baltimore Co. jury verdict

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 19, 2017

A Baltimore County jury awarded $465,000 on Tuesday to the estate of a 87-year-old Harford County man who died of kidney cancer in 2015 just weeks days after his diagnosis, one the estate alleges could have been made two years earlier and possibly saved his life. The jury award includes $100,000 to Albert E. Ragan’s estate ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo