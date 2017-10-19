Quantcast

Maryland man who was shot by police convicted of murder

By: Associated Press October 19, 2017

A man who was shot by Baltimore police in 2015 has been convicted of killing a security guard in an unrelated crime committed hours earlier. The Baltimore Sun reports 26-year-old Keith Davis Jr. was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of 22-year-old Kevin Jones, a Pimlico Race Course security guard. In a 2016 trial, Davis had ...

