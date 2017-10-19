Christine Buckley | RBC Wealth Management

Christine Buckley, CFP, CPWA, CFC has joined the Dyer Kroneberger Group of RBC Wealth Management in Baltimore as a senior client associate.

Buckley, who has more than 20 years of experience and will head the Dyer Kroneberger team’s wealth management planning practice. She holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science in marketing and finance from University of Maryland.

Buckley is a member of the Investment Management Consultants Association, the Howard County Estate Planning Council and the Baltimore Estate Planning Council.

