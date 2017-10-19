Quantcast

Website to let Md. consumers compare costs of medical procedures

By: Daily Record Staff And Kaiser Health News October 19, 2017

The Maryland Health Care Commission Thursday launched an online platform designed to help consumers compare costs for common medical procedures. WearTheCost.org will let consumers sift through the welter of confusing data to understand the actual costs of procedures, officials said. The first batch of price information will offer costs at Maryland hospitals for four procedures: hip ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo