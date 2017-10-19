Crosby Marketing Communications celebrates fifth annual Day of Service

Staff members from Crosby Marketing Communications present a $5,000 check to the Capital Area Food Bank during the company’s annual day of service. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)
Crosby Marketing Communications staff members Kaya Simonson and Anya Karavanov work in the garden of Capital Area Food Bank during the company’s annual day of service. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)
From left, Crosby Marketing Communications employees Caroline Morelock, Erin Pierce, Emmy Stuart and Camilla Flores sort donated food that was given to the Capital Area Food Bank. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)
Staff members from Crosby Marketing Communications present a $5,000 check to Maryland Therapeutic Riding to support their cause during the company’s annual day of service. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)
Anna Morrison, an associate integration manager with Crosby Marketing Communications, visits with one of the therapy horses at Maryland Therapeutic Riding during the company’s annual day of service. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)
Crosby Marketing Communications staff members learn about oyster resotration before cleaning oyster-growing tanks for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation during the company’s annual day of service. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)
Crosby Marketing Communications staff members cut wire to build oyster-growing cages for Chespaeake Bay Foundation. From left are Wallen Augustin, Danny Cambell, Debbie White, Court Blatchford, Raymond Crosby, Charlie Hoehein and Chris Gearon. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)
The team from Crosby Marketing Communications displays its company slogan during its annual day of service at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. (Photo courtesy of Crosby Marketing Communications)
The offices of Crosby Marketing Communications were closed Sept. 21, but it was not a day off for employees. The agency’s 76 employees spent the day volunteering for a trio of local charities and nonprofits and living out the company’s mission of during its fifth annual Inspiring Actions That Matter Day of Service.
Crosby staff packed and sorted donated food at the Capital Area Food Bank, painted and did landscaping for Maryland Therapeutic Riding and worked on oyster restoration with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
In just one day, the Crosby team donated 560 hours of community service and also presented a $5,000 check to each organization. The agency also donated another $5,000 for hurricane relief efforts in the United States to help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
In the five years of its day of service, Crosby has donated 2,040 hours of employee time and $70,000 to charities and nonprofits.
