Crosby Marketing Communications celebrates fifth annual Day of Service

The offices of Crosby Marketing Communications were closed Sept. 21, but it was not a day off for employees. The agency’s 76 employees spent the day volunteering for a trio of local charities and nonprofits and living out the company’s mission of during its fifth annual Inspiring Actions That Matter Day of Service.

Crosby staff packed and sorted donated food at the Capital Area Food Bank, painted and did landscaping for Maryland Therapeutic Riding and worked on oyster restoration with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

In just one day, the Crosby team donated 560 hours of community service and also presented a $5,000 check to each organization. The agency also donated another $5,000 for hurricane relief efforts in the United States to help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

In the five years of its day of service, Crosby has donated 2,040 hours of employee time and $70,000 to charities and nonprofits.

To submit photos for The Business Album, email swallace@thedailyrecord.com.