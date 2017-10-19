Jenny Curran | Hamilton Relay

Jenny Curran has been named captioned telephone outreach coordinator for Maryland with Hamilton Relay.

Curran will travel throughout the state to educate people in residential, commercial, instructional and public sectors about Maryland Relay’s captioned telephone service, which is designed for individuals who have difficulty hearing over the phone, allowing them to listen to the speaker while reading captions of the conversation.

Curran, who resides in Edgewood, received a bachelor’s degree in deaf studies from Towson University in 2003 and has dedicated her career to connecting people with the resources and services they need to live independently.

