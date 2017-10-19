Quantcast

Maryland, Baltimore launch North Avenue transit overhaul

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 19, 2017

The Maryland Transit Administration is set to begin the design phase of a $27.3 million overhaul of the transportation system along North Avenue. The project, dubbed North Avenue Rising, will include the creation of bus/bike-only lanes, signal priority systems for buses that shorten red lights and hold green lights and incorporate the city's bike sharing system. There ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo