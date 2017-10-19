Quantcast

New Eastern Family Resource Center opens in Baltimore County

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2017

Tne new $26 million, 80,000 square-foot Eastern Family Resource Center opened Thursday in Rosedale as Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz led a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to mark the grand opening in front of dozens of advocates for homeless people and health service providers. The facility on the campus of Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center replaces an outdated ...

