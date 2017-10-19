Quantcast

Police capture shooter they say targeted 6 people he knew

By: Associated Press Juliet Linderman October 19, 2017

WILMINGTON, Del. — A sweeping multistate manhunt that kept the Mid-Atlantic region on high alert for more than 10 hours ended when law enforcement officers on foot chased down a man they say shot six people, killing three, in two separate shootings. Radee Prince, 37, of Elkton, Maryland, shot five co-workers early Wednesday at a granite ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo