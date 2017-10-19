Rena Hozore Reiss | Marriott Int’l.

Rena Hozore Reiss has been named executive vice president and general counsel with Bethesda-based Marriott International. Reiss succeeds Ed Ryan, Marriott’s general counsel since 2006, who recently announced his retirement. She will report to President and CEO Arne Sorenson and serve as a member of the company’s executive team.

Reiss, who was most recently executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, returns to Marriott, having served in the company’s law department from 2000 to 2010, Reiss last held the position of senior vice president and associate general counsel.

In her most recent role, Reiss led a global legal team with offices in Chicago, Zurich, Hong Kong,Beijing and Delhi supporting all facets of Hyatt’s business, including worldwide development, compliance and governance, operations, litigation, brand and marketing, intellectual property, and information technology. She also oversaw the company’s risk management team and corporate transactions group.

Prior to joining Hyatt, Reiss held positions of increasing responsibility as a member and leader of the Marriott International legal team supporting the company’s development efforts in the Americas region. Prior to joining Marriott, Reiss was a partner at Counts & Kanne, Chartered, in Washington and served as an associate general counsel for the Miami Herald Publishing Company.

Reiss received a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. She sits on the Georgetown University Hospitality Law Advisory Board, was Hyatt’s representative on the board of directors of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and was named a 2017 “Transformative Leader” by Inside Counsel.

