Quantcast

Retired major general facing court-martial on rape charges

By: Associated Press October 19, 2017

FORT MEADE — A retired major general will face a court-martial on charges that he raped a child over a six-year period while on active duty in the 1980s. The U.S. Army said in a statement Wednesday that James J. Grazioplene will be assigned a military judge. A date will then be set for Grazioplene's trial. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo