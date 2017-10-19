Retired major general facing court-martial on rape charges

Share this: Email

FORT MEADE — A retired major general will face a court-martial on charges that he raped a child over a six-year period while on active duty in the 1980s. The U.S. Army said in a statement Wednesday that James J. Grazioplene will be assigned a military judge. A date will then be set for Grazioplene's trial. The ...