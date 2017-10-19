Quantcast

Dispute between Hale, Baltimore could cost taxpayers

By: Associated Press October 19, 2017

A legal dispute over the use of billboards at a Baltimore arena is heading to the state's second-highest court, with taxpayers potentially on the hook for over $3 million. The Baltimore Sun reports a judge ruled in favor of businessman Edwin F. Hale Sr., saying the city had no right to commandeer billboards that Hale owned ...

