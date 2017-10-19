Lending a hand one satchel at a time

When I was a prosecutor in Baltimore city, one of the greatest challenges I discovered is the job deals with issues one case at a time. In many areas of law, lawyers struggle with how to set boundaries about what they can do for clients, victims or witnesses in need of things beyond legal advice or aid. A lawyer often can only serve their clients’ legal needs, leaving many issues unresolved. How do the many lawyers who work with individuals that need so much more than legal services try at address those needs? What types of projects are there to help the people so many of us encounter in a legal setting but who need something more?

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office answers these questions by collecting “survivor satchels” for domestic violence victims living in shelters. The bags are filled with items such as nonperishable and canned foods and personal hygiene supplies.

The drive is done in October in conjunction with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“It was great for our office and a survivor of domestic violence to give back to those who are in need” says Ashley Pamer, a senior assistant state’s attorney who organizes and implements the program.

This is the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office’s third year collecting donations for victims of domestic violence, but the second year doing the “survivor satchels” in conjunction with a local business, Terry’s Tag and Title, whose owner is a domestic violence survivor. During the entire month of October, anyone can pick up reusable bags from the state’s attorney’s office or Terry’s Tag & Title offices in Eldersburg, Taneytown, Union Bridge or Westminster. Once the bag is filled, it can be returned to the state’s attorney’s office, any of the offices of Terry’s Tag & Title or any branch of the Carroll County Public Library.

This program is a fantastic example of a public service going beyond its specific service to the public and working to help those in need. While time is limited for many attorneys, especially in public interest field, the survivor satchels initiative shows helping those in need can be as simple as making a bag of items you can buy on your weekly grocery store run and bringing it to the office.