Stephen Blanks and Kerri Namvary | Berkshire Hathaway Realty

Stephen Blanks and Kerri Namvary have joined Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty as Realtors.

Blanks earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and has 12 years of sales experience. He will be a member of The Ritchie Group with Don Ritchie.

Namvary has worked for both Re/Max American Dream and Cummings and Co., and has 15 years of experience as a financial adviser.

