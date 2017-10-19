Quantcast

Stephen Blanks and Kerri Namvary | Berkshire Hathaway Realty

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2017

Stephen Blanks and Kerri Namvary have joined Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty as Realtors.

Blanks earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and has 12 years of sales experience. He will be a member of The Ritchie Group with Don Ritchie.

Namvary has worked for both Re/Max American Dream and Cummings and Co., and has 15 years of experience as a financial adviser.

 

