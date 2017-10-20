UB Law to host panel on gun control

The University of Baltimore Law Review will tackle a topical question at its fall symposium Tuesday: Do We Have a Gun Problem? If We Do, How Do We Fix It?

The event will feature law enforcement leaders, public policy experts, attorneys and the media and will be moderated by adjunct professor James B. Astrachan, who is teaching a course at the school about gun control and the Second Amendment this semester.

Scheduled speakers include Janice Bledsoe from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office; David Collins from WBAL-TV; Major Byron Conaway from the Baltimore Police Homeland Security Section; Cassandra Kercher Crifasi who heads the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research; Staci Pipkin of Rubin & Pipkin P.A. in Baltimore; and Jonathan Thompson from the National Sheriffs’ Association.

The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and run until 1 p.m. on the 12th floor of the law school building. Attendees can RSVP to Shavaun O’Brien at sobrien@ubalt.edu.