PARALEGAL/LEGAL SECRETARY
Schochor, Federico and Staton, P.A., a prestigious plaintiff medical malpractice firm located in the historic mansion, “the Paulton” in the Mt. Vernon section of Baltimore, is recruiting a highly skilled Paralegal / Legal Secretary.
Successful candidates should have the following requirements:
-Medical Malpractice and / or litigation experience
-Excellent written and verbal communication skills
-Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
-Strong attention to detail and the ability to meet strict deadlines
This full time opportunity offers a competitive salary, excellent benefits and a professional work environment. All responses are kept in confidence.
Please submit resume with cover letter to: wkeeley@sfspa.com
I submitted my resume and cover letter via e-mail. I am very excited about this position and looking forward to hearing from you.