UB Law panel: Baltimore gun problem goes beyond guns

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Reporter October 24, 2017

In a city that is projected to have 360 gun-related homicides this year, a panel representing law enforcement, prosecutors, defense attorneys, policy excerpts and the news media convened on Tuesday to discuss the role of guns as a symptom of larger societal issues and the impact it has had on the city’s justice system. The panel, ...

