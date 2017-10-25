[Back to 2017 Most Admired CEOs Winners]

JENNIFER MEYER

CEO

Betamore

Jennifer Meyer, CEO of the Betamore incubator since 2015, says she practices a “no surprises” approach to leadership.

“Setting clear goals and a path for an organization and its people are keys to building a successful business and team,” says Meyer, who was chief operating officer with the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore for four years before moving to Betamore.

“My No. 1 rules are no failures of kindness (or no mean people allowed), and be a collector of good humans,” she said. “People are at the heart of everything you do in an organization. You can have the best business in the world, but if you don’t have a great team. you will not succeed.”

Among her accomplishments since joining Betamore, Meyer says she:

Led a successful brand relaunch.

Hosted three Beta City events, annual celebrations of entrepreneurship and technology that include live pitch competitions and demos from startups.

Created a reciprocal agreement with eight incubators so they can share resources.

Under her leadership, Meyer says Betamore leverages its strengths to create sustainable programming and form meaningful partnerships to boost regional entrepreneurial efforts.

Betamore, which was founded in 2012, has been home to more than 120 companies that have raised more than $57 million in venture capital, she said. In 2016, the companies contributed $26.3 million to Baltimore’s economy.

“We want to be a resource for our member companies and the community for a long time, and we keep that in mind with everything we do,” she says.

