Md. seeks dismissal in Schrader, Peters salary lawsuit

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 3, 2017

Attorneys representing Treasurer Nancy Kopp are seeking dismissal of a lawsuit that alleges the state is violating the Maryland Constitution by refusing to pay two of Gov. Larry Hogan's Cabinet appointees. In a 42-page response, attorneys for Kopp and the state ask Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Ronald Silkworth to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Health ...

