Old McDonald had a… pot farm?

Mark Shanklin, a St. Louis man, was arrested in his house in 2015 for growing marijuana. But should he have been arrested since he claims he is Mark Shanklin, a St. Louis farmer?

That’s the argument Shanklin and his lawyers are making to the Missouri Supreme Court. A state constitutional amendment added in 2014 protects the right to farm, calling agriculture a “vital sector” of Missouri’s economy because it “provides food, energy, health benefits, and security.”

Shanklin, according to our sister publication, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, has argued state laws that prohibit growing marijuana violate the amendment:

At his bench trial, Shanklin argued that cannabis plants are used as a source of food, medicine, and commercial products throughout the world. He also noted that Missouri lawmakers have given limited recognition to its medicinal value. A law passed in 2014, shortly before the amendment was approved, allows patients to use hemp extract to treat intractable epilepsy, though under highly regulated circumstances.

He also points to a 1941 Supreme Court case that found growing roses counted as agricultural labor.

The trial court judge denied a motion to dismiss the case, saying the farm amendment does not allow every Missourian “to be able to cultivate and grow whatever his heart fancies.” The state attorney general’s office says the amendment only protects “current, legal farming practices.”

No word on when the Missouri, um, high court will rule.