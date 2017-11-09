Quantcast

Anne Arundel judge accused of ethics violation for questioning attorney about complaint

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 9, 2017

An Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge is facing a disciplinary hearing after he allegedly chastised and badgered an attorney about a complaint against him that she filed.

