Candidate for Md. governor proposes agency to clamp down on sexual assault, harassment

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate November 14, 2017

A Democratic woman running for Maryland governor has proposed creating a new state agency focused on stopping sexual harassment and violence, including by identifying repeat offenders, auditing state offices and requiring individuals who seek public office, employment or funding to disclose whether they have committed such acts. Krishanti Vignarajah outlined her plan Monday, following weeks of ...

