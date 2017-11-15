Quantcast

Md. state senator accused of tipping off investigation target in new indictment

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 15, 2017

Maryland state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks, already facing fraud charges related to a phony west Baltimore development scheme, was charged Wednesday with obstruction of justice in a superseding indictment. The new indictment accuses Oaks of agreeing to cooperate with the FBI in January by recording his conversations with the target of a new investigation but then ...

