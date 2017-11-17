Quantcast

St. Mary’s Co. deputy alleges gender discrimination, retaliation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 17, 2017

A St. Mary's County sheriff's deputy is suing the office, alleging she was sexually harassed by male colleagues and lost her position in the otherwise all-male K-9 unit because she is a woman. Elizabeth O'Connor, who joined the department in 2000, claims she was subjected to a hostile work environment, including inappropriate sexual comments about women and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo