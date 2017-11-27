Quantcast

Attorneys for HBCUs seek more than $20M in fees in federal lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 27, 2017

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit over segregation’s lingering impact on Maryland’s state universities are seeking more than $20 million in attorneys’ fees at the close of more than a decade of litigation. The Coalition for Excellence and Equity in Maryland Higher Education, which filed suit in 2006 on behalf of Maryland’s four historically black colleges and ...

