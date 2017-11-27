Quantcast

Hogan campaign considers appeal of elections board fine

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 27, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan's campaign is not ruling out an appeal of a fine for fundraising violations by an individual not directly connected to the campaign. Hogan's re-election campaign was fined $250 last week by the Maryland State Board of Elections for violating prohibitions against fundraising during the 90-day General Assembly session. The emails that were found to ...

