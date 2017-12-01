Quantcast

Nance steps down from Baltimore bench

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2017

Baltimore City Chief Judge Alfred Nance, whose recommendation for removal from the bench was before Maryland’s high court, retired Friday. A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan said Nance submitted a retirement letter to the governor but declined to release the letter because it is a personnel matter. The Commission on Judicial Disabilities in October determined Nance made ...

