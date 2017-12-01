Quantcast

Hopkins, UM leaders oppose congressional tax overhaul plans

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter December 1, 2017

(This story was updated at 8 a.m. Dec. 2) Leaders at some of Maryland's leading universities oppose several significant components of tax overhaul plans in Congress, worried that some proposed changes to the tax code would make college more difficult to afford while other changes would decrease access to health care. Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo