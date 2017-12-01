[Back to 2017 Leading Women Winners]

Jen Pauliukonis

President

Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence

Jen Pauliukonis began her work on gun violence prevention in Maryland following the shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.

“When I saw how gun violence was ravaging our city and country, I devoted myself to gun violence prevention to make our streets safer,” she says.

She moved quickly to build the state chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, leading their advocacy work in Annapolis in support of Maryland’s Firearms Safety Act of 2013. After her success in organizing a grassroots campaign to help pass the legislation, Pauliukonis in 2015 joined Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence (MPGV) as its legislative director.

Her leadership skills inspired her appointment by the board to president of the organization in 2016.

“While Jen is recognized for her policy expertise, she is also well known for her commitment to the victims of gun violence, to their families, and to ensuring that the public hears their voices,” says U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland.

