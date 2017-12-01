[Back to 2017 Leading Women Winners]

Kelly Drnec

Corporate Sales Manager

Days Inn Inner Harbor

In one year, Kelly Drnec climbed the corporate ladder at Days Inn, starting out as a sales associate with little experience. Listening, learning, asking questions – she notified her boss of her ambition and set her plan into motion. These same qualities earned her the promotion to corporate sales manager, and a role in producing $3 million in revenue for the hotel.

“She cares greatly about people and the quality of life, which empowers her to always make sure our corporate client and groups are well taken care of…,” says Alison Jones, general manager of Days Inn Inner Harbor.

Drnec’s professionalism and dedication extend beyond the Days Inn doors. She regularly volunteers for five charities within the community, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Casey Cares Foundation and the Make-a-Wish Foundation, among others.

“Kelly’s involvement in the community has been inspirational and fostered a philanthropic culture within the Days Inn community located throughout the mid-Atlantic region,” says John Henderson, senior director of franchise operations for the Wyndham Hotel Group.

