Quantcast

Judge orders state treasurer to pay Hogan appointees

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 14, 2017

Two of Gov. Larry Hogan’s more controversial appointees must be paid despite budget language denying them paychecks, a judge ruled Thursday.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo