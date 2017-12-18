Quantcast

Abell Foundation reaps windfall from Harpoon Medical sale

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 18, 2017

The Abell Foundation’s investment in a Baltimore-based medical technology firm earned it a $5.2 million payday. Roughly three years ago the foundation invested $500,000 in Harpoon Medical Inc. Harpoon, which invented a technology allowing for less-invasive heart surgery, was purchased by Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for $100 million last week, leading to the return on Abell’s investment. "Harpoon ...

