Abell Foundation reaps windfall from Harpoon Medical sale

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Abell Foundation’s investment in a Baltimore-based medical technology firm earned it a $5.2 million payday. Roughly three years ago the foundation invested $500,000 in Harpoon Medical Inc. Harpoon, which invented a technology allowing for less-invasive heart surgery, was purchased by Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for $100 million last week, leading to the return on Abell’s investment. "Harpoon ...