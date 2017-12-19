FEATURED MOVER | Juan Webster, Kimpton Hotel Monaco

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has appointed Juan Webster as general manager of Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor.

Webster will be responsible for leading and overseeing all personnel and operating departments to ensure the highest level of guest satisfaction. He will oversee business development and implementation, as well as guest relations for the 202-room hotel.

Webster’s passion for community service and entrepreneurship attracted him to the Kimpton brand. He has won many awards recognizing his commitment to the local community, including the Humanitarian of the Year Award by the International Rescue Committee of Baltimore and commendation from the both the past and present mayors of Baltimore for his local contributions.

Webster and his wife Kisha also founded the LACC Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping homeless people. Webster is currently serving on several local boards including the mayor’s Squeegee Corps, which is guiding Baltimore’s youth to a path of employment; Kennedy Krieger Institute’s PACT, which has the mission of promoting the development of young children with special needs and their families; and Suited to Succeed, which works to improve the economic independence of women experiencing hardship by providing professional attire, career development, life skills training, networks of support and tools to help them to become successful in life.

Webster joins Kimpton with nearly 15 years of hospitality experience, most recently serving as general manager of the Radisson Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor. Prior to that, he served in various management and operations positions with Sheraton Baltimore City Center and Hilton Durham at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina and opened North Carolina’s first five-star, five-diamond hotel, The Umstead Hotel and Spa.

ABOUT JUAN WEBSTER

Resides in:

Howard County

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in sociology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Hospitality & Tourism Administration, North Carolina Central University Honorary Doctorate Hospitality Management, Stratford University

What’s the one thing to help you stay one step ahead in the hospitality industry?

Being with the right company at the right time and trusting the process.

If you had not chosen hospitality as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Had I not chosen the hospitality industry, I would have chosen social work, politics or entertainment/event planning because I want to always serve people, that’s my purpose. It just so happens that I landed in hospitality.

Favorite vacation:

Thanksgiving 2016. This was not our first time to Miami, but it was the very first time away from our extended family for the holidays. We took a risk and it was so worth it to be in a warmer climate, enjoying water activities and having an intimate vacation with my immediate family (wide and kids). Traditionally, we would go home to North Carolina and spread ourselves super thin over a week. However, for this vacation, we paced ourselves and watched the sun rise and set, enjoyed family activities, ate authentic food, danced, laughed, swam and relaxed. Taking a dip in the ocean on Thanksgiving was a first, but it will not be my last. Ahhhh….the memories!!

When I want to relax, I … :

Work out, eat, pray, sleep

Favorite book:

“Emotional Intelligence,” by Dan Coleman

Favorite pop culture:

I love all things 80s and 90s

Favorite quotation:

“Don’t watch the clock; do what the clock does. Keep going” — Sam Levenson

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.