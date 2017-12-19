Quantcast

GOP on the verge of huge tax overhaul, with one hiccup

By: Associated Press Stephen Ohlemacher and Marcy Gordon December 19, 2017

WASHINGTON — Jubilant Republicans pushed on Tuesday to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new year. President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim ...

