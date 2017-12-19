Loren Farquhar | AAMC

Loren Farquhar, executive director of public relations and marketing with Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), has completed the eight-month Leadership Maryland program

Farquhar, a resident of Bowie, came to AAMC from Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville where she served as director of public relations and marketing. Prior to that role, she served in a number of progressively responsible marketing and communications positions at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.

