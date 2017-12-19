Quantcast

Maryland Humanities awards $64,398 in grants to nonprofits

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2017

Maryland Humanities has awarded $64,398 in grants to 12 organizations statewide for its most recent grant cycle for public humanities programming. The major grant program awards up to $10,000 and the mini grant program awards up to $1,200. Recipients of major grant awards this cycle are Baltimore Center Stage (Center Stage Associates); Clarice Smith Performing Arts ...

