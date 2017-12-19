Quantcast

For Wells Fargo, a new leader at the helm in Md.

Patty Tuttle says bank working to put mishaps behind it

By: Tim Curtis December 19, 2017

    In September, Wells Fargo & Company announced that Patty Tuttle would replace Andrew Bertamini as the company’s Maryland region president. Tuttle, who started in banking as a part-time teller, moved to Maryland from Virginia, where she served as a senior vice president and retail credit manager. This month, on her 45th day on the new job, The ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo