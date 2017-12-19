For Wells Fargo, a new leader at the helm in Md.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In September, Wells Fargo & Company announced that Patty Tuttle would replace Andrew Bertamini as the company’s Maryland region president. Tuttle, who started in banking as a part-time teller, moved to Maryland from Virginia, where she served as a senior vice president and retail credit manager. This month, on her 45th day on the new job, The ...