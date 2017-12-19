Planit makes Entrepreneur Magazine 360 list

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Baltimore-based integrated advertising agency Planit ranked No. 127 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur 360™ List, a comprehensive collection of private companies that have mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth and leadership. “Building a company is a continuous process, it’s a never-ending drive toward embracing change and trying new things,” Planit President Matt Doud said. “This award ...